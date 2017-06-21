Black Arthur selection brings punters relief

Punters, who have backed Black Arthur in the ante-post market on the Vodacom Durban July, sighed with relief when the Justin Snaith inmate was included in the final field for SA’s most famous race on July 1.

There was some concern for backers that Black Arthur’s failure to win the recent Grade3 Cup Trial might result in the four-year-old not receiving an invitation from the Gold Circle July panel.

Perhaps the most interesting outcome of Tuesday’s announcement was the booking of Anthony Delpech for trainer Candice Bass-Robinson’s filly, Nightingale. Delpech had stated a few weeks ago that he would partner Black Arthur, but the KZN-based rider has changed his mind and this looks hugely significant as he bids for a record-breaking fifth July win.

Snaith has now engaged Grant van Niekerk for Black Arthur and he is attempting to go one better in this race after finishing second on Marinaresco 12 months ago. Another Snaith hope, Elusive Silva, the mount of Richard Fourie, fared poorly in the barrier draw and might battle to add to his recent win in the Cup Trial.

Champion trainer Sean Tarry, bidding to win the race for the third time, has a huge runner in Al Sahem, who will jump from pole position. S’manga Khumalo is Tarry’s stable jockey and will be hoping to notch a second win in this race.

Anton Marcus has also partnered four July winners and his mount, Edict Of Nantes, remains the favourite to round off what has been a sensational season for Cape trainer Brett Crawford.

Unfortunately, the Investec Cape Derby winner will have to overcome a wide draw.

Piere Strydom is another top jockey on the four-winner July mark and he is sure to get the best out of another Snaith inmate, It’s My Turn.

In 2016 Strydom shocked most pundits when successful on Markus Jooste’s Aussie import The Conglomerate.

Last season’s champion apprentice, Callan Murray, who is currently riding in Hong Kong, will fly back to ride The Conglomerate, but his price suggests that few believe the gelding can make it back-to-back wins.

French Navy, who won the Daily News 2,000 at Greyville as a three-year-old, is back for another tilt at this big prize and will be ridden by Lyle Hewitson.

Jockey Bernard Fayd’Herbe won this famous race on Pocket Power nine years ago, but his mount, Marinaresco, has questions to answer after finishing unplaced in the Cup Trial.

It is a worry that the 2016 runner-up was beaten by seven lengths, a performance which suggests he will have to raise his game to take top honours.

The big question for punters is to decide the strength of this season’s crop of three-year-olds. Perhaps, like the UK where the Investec Derby was won by a 40-1 outsider, they are inferior to previous years.

This could result in the two three-year-olds who head the July market, Edict Of Nantes and Al Sahem, drifting from their current odds. Indeed, both could pay better on the tote on July racing day.

If there is a message that can be taken out of Tuesday’s final field for the big race, it is Delpech’s decision to partner Nightingale rather than Black Arthur or Al Sahem.

From a favourable draw, the winner of the Klawervlei Majorca Stakes at Kenilworth in January could give Candice Bass-Robinson a July success in her first season as a trainer.