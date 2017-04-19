Sport / Other Sport

MONTE CARLO MASTERS

Novak Djokovic through after Monte Carlo scare

Monaco resident Djokovic was made to sweat by Gilles Simon in the Roland Garros build-up

19 April 2017 - 07:19 AM Agency Staff
Novak Djokovic reacts after defeating Gilles Simon of France. Picture: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD
Monte Carlo — Novak Djokovic was made to sweat before struggling to a 6-3 3-6 7-5 victory against Gilles Simon at Monte Carlo on Tuesday in his first claycourt match of the season.

"It was a very difficult match, with many changes of momentum," world No2 Djokovic said.

"It was very tiring … the first clay [match] of the season. But this is the start of the Roland Garros build-up."

Monaco resident Djokovic was broken at 4-4 in the decider but then reeled off three straight games to snatch victory.

He has suffered a disjointed start to the season with patchy form, while recently sitting out the Miami Masters due to an elbow injury.

Djokovic won the Monte Carlo Masters in 2013 and 2015 but has won only one tournament this season, the Qatar Open at the start of January.

Unseeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino beat seventh-seeded compatriot Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-7(3) 6-2 6-3.

AFP

