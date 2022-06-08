Some don’t like it hot: what Proteas can expect in T20 series in India
Former coach Eric Simons says the subcontinent’s torrid weather will be even harder to adjust to than its slow pitches
08 June 2022 - 18:17
The Proteas will have to negotiate through the intense Indian heat at this time of the year and slower pitches in their five-match T20 series against India starting in Delhi on Thursday.
This is the view of former Proteas coach Eric Simons, who has intimate knowledge of Indian conditions after he worked as bowling consultant for the Chennai Super Kings in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now