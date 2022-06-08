×

Sport / Cricket

Some don’t like it hot: what Proteas can expect in T20 series in India

Former coach Eric Simons says the subcontinent’s torrid weather will be even harder to adjust to than its slow pitches

08 June 2022 - 18:17 Mahlatse Mphahlele

The Proteas will have to negotiate through the intense Indian heat at this time of the year and slower pitches in their five-match T20 series against India starting in Delhi on Thursday.

This is the view of former Proteas coach Eric Simons, who has intimate knowledge of Indian conditions after he worked as bowling consultant for the Chennai Super Kings in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL)...

