Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: The long and short of myriad short cricket matches on is money And United Arab Emirates money means Cricket SA will draw the short end of the stick again B L Premium

SA begin a five-match T20 series against India on Thursday against a backdrop of even greater change in the T20 game than ever before, and there has been no shortage of it over the past five years.

On the field the Proteas will have as familiar a look as India’s will be unfamiliar, with the vast majority of their biggest names and most established players rested for their tour to England. That tour will include ODIs, T20Is and a solitary Test match to conclude last summer’s series, which the tourists left early after a “Covid-19 scare” — and just in time for the start of the reconvened Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). ..