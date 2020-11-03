Cricket SA will finally implement the recommendations of the 2012 Nicholson report and trim the number of members to serve on the board while packing it with independent members.

This was resolved at a Cricket SA interim board meeting on Monday where issues such as the appointment of the new full-time board‚ the Nicholson report‚ domestic restructuring‚ the Fundudzi report and a breakdown of relations with the media were discussed.

The interim board‚ which was announced and appointed by sports‚ arts & culture minister Nathi Mthethwa last week‚ has its work cut out as it tries to restore stakeholder and public confidence in the administration of the game.

The temporary leadership hit the deck running, discussing two options to implement the Nicholson recommendation on the composition of the board‚ with the new board to have nine directors or fewer. Both options have a majority of independent members and the chair comes from the independent ranks of the directors.

Cricket SA recently decided after almost a year of instability and bad press that one of the amendments would be for one of the current independent directors to become the board’s chairperson. The Cricket SA board resigned in its entirety two week ago.

The members’ council‚ Cricket SA’s highest decision-making body‚ has already held consultations on both these options and the board will tackle the issue in the coming days with a view to expeditiously amend the memorandum of incorporation‚ the document that serves as the constitution of the cricket body.

Judith February‚ a lawyer and governance expert who is part of the Cricket SA interim board‚ said there will be consequence management for those responsible for the mess the organisation finds itself in.

“We will do everything possible to ensure that those responsible for misdeeds and bringing the game and the organisation into disrepute are held to account‚” February said. “The new board also looks forward to working shoulder to shoulder with Cricket SA’s dedicated employees who have never lost sight of the organisation’s mandate to develop and uplift cricket.

“Taking immediate action is paramount to the progress of the game as we enter a busy cricketing season.”

A smaller board is already standard practice in Australia and New Zealand‚ which have trimmed-down boards packed with independent administrators. Nicholson made the recommendation in 2012, but Cricket SA did the opposite by expanding the board over the next 18 months with a majority of nonindependent members.

Paragraph 357 of the Nicholson report categorically states: “We are of the view that the changes‚ initiated in New Zealand and Australia and the ICC [International Cricket Council]‚ with regard to amending the constitution of Cricket SA so as to elect a smaller board with a majority independent‚ professionally skilled‚ non-executive directors ought to be effected in SA.”

The Cricket SA interim board also said it has considered former ICC CEO Dave Richardson’s recommendations on restructuring the men’s domestic game and mandated Haroon Lorgat‚ Omphile Ramela and Andre Odendaal to interrogate the matter.