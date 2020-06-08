The embattled outgoing Cricket SA board and its president, Chris Nenzani, are set to cling to power beyond the end of the expiry of their term in office in September.

The Covid-19 pandemic has financially ravaged every sector of the economy, including sporting activities, and the virus is now wreaking havoc with the annual general meeting (AGM) season in SA.

Several organisations have postponed their AGMs to later in 2020 and it is understood Cricket SA will use the pandemic to delay the annual meeting in September.

Cricket SA last week failed to meet its own deadline to finalise proceedings into suspended CEO Thabang Moroe‚ citing Covid-19 restrictions despite having had three months and 20 days to deal with the issue from December 6 to March 26.

Business Day has been reliably informed that proceedings against Moroe have yet to resume six months after he was suspended. The proceedings are likely to take more than three months and could potentially see the AGM‚ which will mark the end of Nenzani’s seven-year reign‚ postponed to a later date.

Cricket SA did not rule out the possibility of this happening. The organisation said it will be guided by the national coronavirus command council (NCCC), which advises President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ but added that it is not at the moment able to set the electoral processes in motion to allow for the election of the new leadership.

“Cricket SA would not want to pre-empt the NCCC‚ but just simply reading by the rate at which the relaxation of the Covid-19 regulations is moving‚ it would at least appear that the country may soon move to a better level of the regulations‚” Cricket SA said when asked if the Covid-19 restrictions could potentially lead to the postponement of the AGM.

“So to answer your question‚ at this stage we do not have any information that we can use to start moving around our off-the-field cricket-related business.

“This is also born out of the fact that there are remote provisions for these sessions to take place‚ so we will be guided by the permits of the Covid-19 regulations in determining how this proceeds.”

Long-serving president Nenzani‚ who was first elected in 2013‚ has reached the ceiling of power within the Cricket SA corridors and he cannot stand for re-election after having already served two three-year terms, the maximum allowed by the organisation’s constitution.

He was supposed to have stepped down at the 2019 AGM but did not. The former president of the Border Cricket Board in the Eastern Cape successfully managed to lobby to have the constitution amended to allow him to serve for another year.

In his speech at the 2019 AGM‚ Nenzani said his prolonged stay in office was meant to help stabilise the organisation.

But in the months that followed, Cricket SA disintegrated, with board members resigning en masse and headline sponsor Standard Bank ending a sponsorship of more than R100m a year, saying the organisation’s blunders had damaged its reputation.

Following a chaotic period for Cricket SA in December‚ key stakeholders‚ including the players and sponsors‚ called for the board to step down. Instead, Moroe was put on precautionary suspension over “allegations of misconduct”.