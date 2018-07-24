Sri Lanka vs SA: opener Gunathilaka out after suspension

Colombo — Sri Lanka’s suspended opening batsman, Danushka Gunathilaka, was left out of the 15-man squad on Tuesday to play the five-match ODI series against the touring South African side.

Gunathilaka was suspended on Sunday by Sri Lanka Cricket over a "misconduct" charge after a close associate of his was arrested for allegedly raping a Norwegian woman in the team hotel in Colombo.

The Sri Lanka board said Gunathilaka, who was allegedly in the room but not arrested, will remain suspended pending a disciplinary inquiry. It is unclear when the inquiry will begin.

His suspension is a blow to Sri Lanka as Gunathilaka was the side’s second-highest-scoring batsman in the 2-0 Test series whitewash. All-rounder Shehan Jayasuriya is expected to replace Gunathilaka.

The ODI series begins on Sunday at Dambulla and ends on August 12 in Colombo.

AFP