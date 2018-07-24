Sport / Cricket

MISCONDUCT CHARGE

Sri Lanka vs SA: opener Gunathilaka out after suspension

24 July 2018 - 18:08 Agency Staff
Danushka Gunathilaka. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Danushka Gunathilaka. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Colombo — Sri Lanka’s suspended opening batsman, Danushka Gunathilaka, was left out of the 15-man squad on Tuesday to play the five-match ODI series against the touring South African side.

Gunathilaka was suspended on Sunday by Sri Lanka Cricket over a "misconduct" charge after a close associate of his was arrested for allegedly raping a Norwegian woman in the team hotel in Colombo.

The Sri Lanka board said Gunathilaka, who was allegedly in the room but not arrested, will remain suspended pending a disciplinary inquiry. It is unclear when the inquiry will begin.

His suspension is a blow to Sri Lanka as Gunathilaka was the side’s second-highest-scoring batsman in the 2-0 Test series whitewash. All-rounder Shehan Jayasuriya is expected to replace Gunathilaka.

The ODI series begins on Sunday at Dambulla and ends on August 12 in Colombo.

AFP

How Sri Lanka put SA in a spin at Colombo Test

Theunis de Bruyn shows the kind of application and positivity lacking in his SA colleagues
Sport
2 days ago

Towering Theunis alone against spin

It matters less that slow left-armer Rangana Herath took 6/98‚ and less that Sri Lanka won by 199 runs with a day and more to spare
Sport
14 hours ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket is also about players’ aspirations, believe it or not

As any professional sportsman will tell you, they have a limited span in which to cash in
Sport
14 hours ago

The odds are against SA in Sri Lanka Test

History says SA’s record could take another dent in Colombo
Sport
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Spotlight on racism in Ozil departure
Sport / Soccer
2.
Comrades winner vows to stand up to Athletics ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Lions ready for aerial Tahs assault
Sport / Rugby
4.
Mosimane calls on squad to fill the gap
Sport / Soccer
5.
NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket is also about players’ ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.