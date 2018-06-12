Dale Steyn is the ace and Shaun von Berg the joker in the pack of players SA will send to Sri Lanka for July’s Test series.

Steyn has played in only five of SA’s past 29 Tests and bowled just 101.3 overs because of shoulder and heel injuries.

But he is three scalps from surpassing Shaun Pollock as SA’s leading Test wicket-taker, a milestone that‚ at 34 and with his body not what it was‚ is unlikely to remain within his reach for long.

Steyn took 1/80 from 10 overs in a one-day game for Hampshire last week‚ his first outing for five months. At the weekend he got through 26 overs in the first innings of a championship match against Surrey and claimed 2/91.

"It is very welcome news to have Dale back in our pack of world-class seamers‚ particularly in view of the retirement of Morné Morkel [in April‚ after the series against Australia]‚" a Cricket SA release quoted selection convener Linda Zondi as saying. Zondi confirmed that Kagiso Rabada‚ who missed the Indian Premier League because of a stress reaction in his spine‚ was also good to go.