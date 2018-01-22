Sport / Cricket

Buttler ton hands England series win

22 January 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Leap of joy: England’s Jos Buttler celebrates his 100 off 83 balls against Australia on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS
Leap of joy: England’s Jos Buttler celebrates his 100 off 83 balls against Australia on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS

Sydney — A scintillating century from Jos Buttler brought England a 16-run win and a one-day international series victory against Australia on Sunday.

The hosts, set 303 to win by England after winning the toss and choosing to bowl, were always struggling in their chase and only managed 286/6.

It gave England an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, a remarkable turnaround after Australia trounced them 4-0 in the Ashes Tests.

England one-day international captain Eoin Morgan said Buttler had engineered one of the best wins he’d been part of.

"Jos was probably the difference between the sides," he said. "On a two-paced wicket he paced it to perfection, played the anchor until about five or six overs out. This is one of the best wins from this group."

Australia’s hopes largely rested with Steve Smith (45) and Mitchell Marsh (55), but both were dismissed at a crucial stage of the chase, with Smith falling to a contentious low-down catch by Buttler off the bowling of Mark Wood (2-46).

Marcus Stoinis made a late attempt to lift Australia with a punishing 56, but England managed to hold on despite losing paceman Liam Plunkett to a leg injury in the Australian innings.

Australian captain Smith said the game was lost in the last few overs of the England innings. "I thought the way we bowled in the first 45 overs was good, but Jos played exceptionally well, Woakesy too," he said referring to Chris Woakes. "But we bowled poorly at the end — can’t do that to a guy like Jos."

"We were chasing probably 30 too many… batted well but not enough to get over the line."

Buttler, 27, was the only batsman from either team really to get to grips with a slightly slow pitch. His late surge enabled England to reach a total that had seemed out of their reach until the final few overs.

Several English batsmen failed to capitalise on promising starts, but Buttler notched his fifth one-day international century from the last ball of the innings as England helped themselves to 38 off the final two overs. Buttler took 28 runs from the last 11 balls he faced. He faced 83 balls, hitting six fours and four sixes in a dashing innings that gathered momentum in the last 10 overs.

Just as England appeared to be struggling against a full-strength Australian attack, Buttler found a willing ally in Woakes late in the innings, the seamer making 53 from 36 balls in a match-winning partnership of 113 in 11.5 overs.

Australia recalled pacemen Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood for the match, the first time in the one-day series Cummins, Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, who spearheaded the Ashes win, had been reunited.

The tactic appeared to be working until Buttler and Woakes came together and turned the match on its head. The English were aided by sloppy Australian fielding, with four missed catches and two botched run-out attempts.

The easiest of catches to go to grass was a howler by Cameron White, who failed to get a hand to a skied chance from Moeen Ali when he was on one.

Marsh was the unlucky bowler but had his revenge a few minutes later when he bowled Ali for six, continuing the all-rounder’s wretched tour.

Smith dropped Morgan (41) on 18 off spinner Adam Zampa, while Starc got his fingers to a tough caught-and-bowled chance.

AFP

Six of the best for Ngidi express

Proteas new fast bowler is overwhelmed by huge support after securing 6/39 in the second innings and 7/90 in Test against India
Sport
4 days ago

Du Plessis set to take same team into third Test against India

Proteas skipper looks to complete a rare whitewash against top-ranked India
Sport
4 days ago

Fired-up Ngidi wrecks India

Young fast bowler puts opponents on the backfoot with 35/3 at close of play, taking two wickets in six overs
Sport
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Leonardo Castro strikes on debut as Chiefs go ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Dlamini and Impey on top of the world down under
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Relieved Rafa survives, Wozniacki steps up a gear
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Classy Garcia off to a winning start
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Buttler ton hands England series win
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

KEVIN McCALLUM: Young, black and talented: a week of firsts that matter
Opinion / Columnists

Six of the best for Ngidi express
Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: Captain Kohli deserves applause despite hard edginess
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.