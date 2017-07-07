SA pays price for slack discipline, as England tighten grip on first Test

Ill-disciplined bowling by SA allowed England to strengthen their grip on the first Test at Lord’s on Friday.

The visitors were 10 without loss at lunch on the second day in reply to England’s first innings of 458.

Dean Elgar was nine not out with debutant Heino Kuhn on one.

The home side resumed on 357/5 with Joe Root 16 runs away from becoming the first man to score a double century on his England captaincy debut.

But Root edged the 13th ball of the day‚ a rising delivery that was bowled by Morne Morkel‚ and was caught behind for 190 to end a stand of 177 he shared with Moeen Ali.