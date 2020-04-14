This day in history ... tennis great Bjorn Borg bows out, Ryan Giggs tears Arsenal apart

Bengaluru — April 14 1992: A fan puts a crown on the head of Swedish tennis great Bjorn Borg after his loss to France’s Olivier Delaitre in Nice.

Borg, who won six French Open titles and Wimbledon five times from 1974-1981, retired in 1983 before attempting to make comebacks in the early 1990s. Though he was not successful, his legacy remained intact and he was a hit with the fans who turned up to watch him play.

April 14 1999: Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs scores the winning goal in a famous 2-1 victory FA Cup semifinal victory.

Pouncing on a loose Arsenal pass in his own half, Giggs embarked on a solo run on which he beat four defenders before firing the ball past the goalkeeper to win the game for 10-man United.

United won the famous treble that year and Giggs’s run was immortalised by the famous chant “Giggs will tear you apart again” by the United faithful.

April 14 2000: Nick Martin, Sydney’s World Cup Triathlon dive leader, swims near the triathlon course while wearing a shark protective ocean device (POD) on his back in Sydney Harbour.

Overseas Olympics competitors were worried about shark attacks during the swim leg of the triathlon after a spate of sightings in the harbour and organisers decided to deploy dive teams to ease their fears.

A POD scares sharks away by messing with their senses, and an underwater diver armed with one of the devices also accompanied the triathletes during the 1.5lm swim leg.

April 14 2001: West Ham United midfielder Frank Lampard celebrates with his teammates after scoring the second goal in a 3-1 Premier League victory over Derby County at Upton Park.

Lampard spent his youth career and early years at West Ham before earning a £11m move to Chelsea later that year — where he won three league titles, four FA Cups and a Champions League trophy.

Lampard, who is Chelsea’s top goal scorer with 211 goals, retired in 2016 after a 21-year career. He got his feet wet in management with Derby County in the second tier before taking up the role at Chelsea in 2019.

April 14 2001: Leicester Tigers celebrate winning the English Premiership title for the third year in a row and their fifth title overall.

The 2000/2001 season was the first campaign that had the new bonus points scoring system introduced to encourage more attacking play and Tigers won the title by eight points. They would go on to win the knockout Championship a month later, beating Bath 22-10 in the final.

April 14 2002: AS Roma’s Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Cannavaro of Parma challenge for the ball during their Serie A clash at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

Batistuta was accidentally kicked in the face as they challenged for the ball and Cannavaro immediately signalled to the bench for the medic to treat the injured striker, who had to be taken off the pitch on a stretcher after receiving treatment.

Argentina held its breath, nervous that their then-top goal scorer would miss the 2002 World Cup, but he made a recovery and was picked in the squad.

April 14 2005: US President George Bush throws out the first pitch for the home opener for the Washington Nationals at their temporary home in RFK Stadium in Washington.

The Nationals, originally the Montreal Expos who moved to Washington, were the first major league franchise to be based in the capital city since 1971. However, there was resistance from civic leaders who were worried the city could not afford its pledge to help build a new stadium — Nationals Park — which opened in 2008 at a cost of more than $700m.

April 14 2007: Uzbek challenger Ruslan Chagaev and Nikolai Valuev exchange punches during their World Boxing Association (WBA) heavyweight title bout in Stuttgart.

Chagaev upset the odds to beat the taller and heavier defending champion Valuev by a majority decision after going the distance in the 12-round fight.

“Before the fight everybody said that Nikolai is too tall for me to have a chance. Well, I’m smaller but I have the sting,” Chagaev said after improving to 23-0-1 with 17 knockouts.