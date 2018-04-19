Buyers gear up for Germiston yearling sales

A total of 869 yearlings on offer in the sales ring in the space of a fortnight makes for a busy time as owners and trainers try and identify a future star that will take them to racing’s big time.

First up was the CTS Yearling Sale at Durbanville racecourse, where 343 youngsters were catalogued. Top price was R700,000 for a Silvano colt bought by Vaughan Marshall.

Next on the bloodstock menu is the Emperors Palace National Yearling Sale at Germiston, running from April 24-26. A total of 526 yearlings will come under the hammer.

Graduates who have turned out stars are the best advert for any sale and the Thoroughbred Breeders Association (TBA) can point to three achievements by horses they sold: Legal Eagle, Coral Fever and Dubai grade3 winner Light The Lights.

• Legal Eagle — Bought for R425,000 by Sean Tarry for Markus Jooste at the 2013 national sale, the son of Greys Inn made it three Horse Chestnut Stakes wins in a row on Classic day. That took his tally of wins to 13 from 23 starts, with stake earnings of R11.5m.

• Coral Fever — Bought for R130,000 at the 2014 national sale, the Judpot gelding won the grade2 Colorado King Stakes to take his earnings over R1m.

• Light The Lights — Bought for R450,000 at the 2013 national sale, the son of Western Winter has won three races in the UAE, with his recent success coming in the 2,200m grade3 Abu Dhabi Championship.

After that win, trainer Mike de Kock said: "Light The Lights has been a soldier to the stable and to Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum."

A half-sister, by Silvano, comes up for sale next week.

Other recent TBA graduates who have made the No1 box in recent weeks include Gambado, a R50,000 buy at the 2016 TBA Cape sale, who won the Derby Trial. Sabbatical, who cost R550,000 at the 2016 national sale, won the East Cape Guineas and this Silvano colt has a full-brother on next week’s final session on April 26. There is certainly no doubt the recent top price at CTS will be bettered, as on offer on the first day is a full-brother to Durban July and 2014 Equus Horse of the Year, Legislate. He is sure to get the catalogues waving frantically.

The very next lot is a colt by legendary deceased stallion Captain Al, and this early foal is the second produce of 2013 Equus Champion three-year-old filly Cherry On The Top.

Last Saturday’s Turffontein win by Matador Man could not have been more timely for Scott Bros, who will be offering the gelding’s half-sister, by Crusade, early on Tuesday’s first session.

Trainer Candice Dawson won a R130,000 sprint race at Turffontein on Tuesday with Rocky Valley, and she introduces a daughter of Captain Al in Thursday’s first race at the Vaal.

Other well-bred first-timers include the Gary Player Stud’s Sally Called and Aussie-bred Firdoas, a daughter of Bernardini representing the powerful De Kock yard.

Dawson has a bright chance of taking the second race with her Dynasty gelding, Dan’s Empire, but bookies make the Tarry inmate, Ghost Rider, the favourite in early betting.

Another member of the De Kock team, Marmook, will have his supporters in the sixth race, but the Aussie import faces a decent sort in Seven Lives. Trained by Paul Peter, the son of Seventh Rock has won two of his four starts.

A daughter of Seventh Rock, Colour Of Light will bid to notch the third win of her career when she takes on 19 rivals in the first leg of the jackpot.

The grey may have the most to fear from Ossetra, Mohallela and Dawson’s maiden winner, I Ain’t Trippin.

There are 16 yearlings by Var on next week’s sale and his daughter, Nawaasi, will be out to recoup recent losses when she contests Thursday’s third race over 1,200m.

She should go close in the hands of promising young jockey Callan Murray.