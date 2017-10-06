Sport

Rio Olympics boss held amid vote-buying allegations

06 October 2017 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Brazilian Olympic Committee president Carlos Nuzman arrives to federal police headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Thursday. Picture: REUTERS
Brazilian Olympic Committee president Carlos Nuzman arrives to federal police headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Thursday. Picture: REUTERS

Rio de Janeiro — Brazilian police on Thursday arrested the chairman of the country’s Olympic Committee as part of a probe into alleged buying of votes to secure Rio’s hosting of the 2016 Games.

Police said Carlos Nuzman, 75, was arrested on suspicion of corruption, money laundering and criminal association.

Twenty police officers deployed early Thursday in Rio de Janeiro on orders from a federal judge, arresting Nuzman and seizing documents. The officers also arrested the Rio 2016 committee’s chief operating officer Leonardo Gryner, according to an AFP photographer.

Following an investigation dubbed "Unfair Play" that spanned several countries, Brazilian officials in September said Nuzman was the "lynchpin" in a plot to bribe the International Olympic Committee into awarding Rio de Janeiro the Games in 2016.

Authorities allege that former Rio governor Sergio Cabral — who is serving a 14-year prison term for bribery and money laundering — was the mastermind of the plot, which saw $2m in bribes paid to the son of Senegalese olympic committee member Lamine Diack before the 2009 vote in which Rio beat Chicago, Madrid and Tokyo to win the 2016 Games.

AFP

Champion sprinter Frankie Fredericks in bribe probe

Namibia’s Fredericks stepped down in March as head of the committee evaluating bids to host the 2024 Olympics
Sport
2 months ago

Frankie Fredericks quits as head of IOC commission

Former sprinter steps down from the International Olympic Committee amid a probe into money he accepted from a marketing chief accused of corruption
Sport
7 months ago

Fifa scandal spreads as Asia official admits taking bribes

Suspended Friday by the football organization’s ethics committee, Lai could face decades in prison after admitting to two counts of wire fraud
Sport
5 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
All Blacks to bid adieu to pitch?
Sport / Rugby
2.
Ruthless All Blacks name 'strongest-possible ...
Sport
3.
Chad le Clos gets revenge on Tom Shields, in ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Baxter knows only a miracle can save Bafana now
Sport / Soccer
5.
Dane Paterson could make his Test debut on Friday ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Champion sprinter Frankie Fredericks in bribe probe
Sport / Other Sport

Banned former Fifa executive Chuck Blazer dies
Sport / Soccer

First banker expected to be convicted for his role in Fifa corruption scandal
Sport / Soccer

Frankie Fredericks quits as head of IOC commission
Sport / Other Sport

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.