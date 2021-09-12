Politics DA slams IEC for ‘failing to apply party funding act’ in report Commission omitted to name the parties that did not disclose their financial backers, official opposition says B L Premium

The DA has panned the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC’s) inaugural report about political party funding, saying its failure to name and shame the parties that did not disclose their financial backers calls into question its ability to implement the Political Party Funding Act.

The report was issued last week, barely two months before the local government elections on November 1. The act, which came into effect in April, requires political parties to disclose all donations of more than R100,000 in cash or kind per quarter, and prohibits them from accepting donations of more than R15m a year from a single donor, or donations from state-owned entities and government departments. Donations from foreign governments and agencies are also forbidden, save for training or policy development...