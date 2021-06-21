We will follow your footsteps in cleaning up ANC, Mashatile tells Chinese Communist Party

The ANC will follow in the steps of the Chinese Communist Party in building an ethical organisation that deals with corruption without fear or favour, party treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said Monday.

Mashatile expressed these sentiments during a dialogue exploring bilateral relations between SA and China, as the Chinese Communist Party marks its centenary.

“We share deep bones of friendship and solidarity with the people of China, although our countries are continents apart, although we have very different histories, there is much that we have in common, and there is much that we can learn from each other,” he said.

His sentiments come at a time when the ruling party is torn apart by factionalism and corruption.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged to clean up the party and government — a decision that has already seen a number of party stalwarts being asked to step aside from their positions as law enforcement organisations investigate and prosecute them for alleged wrongdoings.