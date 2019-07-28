Phumzile Buthelezi elected leader of IFP Women’s Brigade

THE election of Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s daughter, Phumzile, as leader of the IFP Women’s Brigade has received mixed reaction in political and social circles.

Phumzile Buthelezi was elected at the Women’s Brigade conference in Ulundi at the weekend. She is the third child of Buthelezi and his late wife, Irene.

Not much is known about her political pedigree apart from her longstanding membership of the IFP. In January 2011, ahead of the local government elections, Phumzile and two other IFP councillors were arrested for allegedly intimidating ANC councillor Skhumbuzo Mabaso at a community meeting in the Ulundi area, an IFP stronghold.

They were each granted R300 bail but the case later fizzled out.

IFP insiders say Phumzile’s availability for the position was a highly guarded secret within IFP structures until just before the weekend’s elective conference.

The conference was delayed for hours as delegates were told about behind-the-scenes negotiations and deal-making between different party factions.

Earlier at the conference outgoing Women’s Brigade leader Thembeni kaMadlopha-Mthethwa warned delegates about factionalism and jostling for position within the party structures, saying this was sowing divisions.

Her opponents in the IFP and the Women’s Brigade said it was a veiled threat by KaMadlopha-Mthethwa that Phumzile Buthelezi’s bid should not be contested.

Some social network commentators claimed that Buthelezi’s victory was engineered by her father’s supporters in the party.

The 91-year-old IFP leader is expected to relinquish power at an elective conference in August. He has lead the IFP since he founded the party in 1975.

Xolani Dube, an independent political analyst with the Xubera Institute of Research and Development, said it was clear that Phumzile’s elevation had been paved by her father’s prestige in the party.