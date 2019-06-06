NEWS ANALYSIS: Al Jama-ah shows how small parties can win seats

The leaders of Al Jama-ah would have been watching the numbers nervously as last month's general election results began coming through.

The nerves would have turned to relief when the party became the 14th – and last – to make it into the National Assembly, in a process always touch-and-go near the end of the counting.

For those small parties to scrape in, like Al Jama-ah did, they must cobble together enough votes for one seat, hoping that the mathematics of the seat allocation process favours them. Al Jama-ah knows the twists and turns of this process more than any other party.