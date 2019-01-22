News Leader
WATCH: What Davos has in store in 2019
22 January 2019 - 09:57
The 14th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) kicks off in Davos on Tuesday. About 3,000 high-profile delegates are expected at the gathering. The meeting takes place under the theme “Globalisation 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution”.
Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda joined Business Day TV on the line from Davos to set the scene.
Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda talks to Business Day TV from Davos, where he is attending the World Economic Forum