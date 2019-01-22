Politics

WATCH: What Davos has in store in 2019

22 January 2019 - 09:57 Business Day TV
A visitor takes a selfie against the backdrop of an illuminated WEF logo ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21 2019. Picture: SIMON DAWSON/BLOOMBERG
Image: Simon Dawson

The 14th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) kicks off in Davos on Tuesday. About 3,000 high-profile delegates are expected at the gathering. The meeting takes place under the theme “Globalisation 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution”.

Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda joined Business Day TV on the line from Davos to set the scene.

Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda talks to Business Day TV from Davos, where he is attending the World Economic Forum

Cyril talks up SA's prospects ahead of Davos

Team SA's theme is "Mobilising public-private collaboration for inclusive growth and development, with particular focus on increasing investment"
Business
2 days ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa on a mission to Davos to attract investment

The WEF kicks off in a wintry Davos on Tuesday and about 3,000 delegates comprising political, business and civil leaders
Economy
1 day ago

ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE: It will take more than pretty pictures of SA to pique investors’ interest at Davos

How will President Cyril Ramaphosa sidestep the impression that we have an investor-adverse atmosphere?
News
1 day ago

SIPHO PITYANA: With more certainty in the air, SA Davos delegation is more upbeat

SA in position to present a more coherent message at gathering of world leaders and potential investors
Opinion
1 day ago

Who does the world trust more — CEO or politician?

A major survey suggests a mood of uncertainty and pessimism on the eve of the World Economic Forum in Davos
World
20 hours ago

