Abide by the promises you made at the manifesto launch, Cosatu tells ANC meeting
The union federation says its lekgotla should come up with an action plan to implement the governing party's plan of action
Cosatu has called on the ANC to use the party’s lekgotla to fulfil the assurance it made to thousands of its supporters at its manifesto launch last weekend.
The lekgotla follows the ANC’s national executive committee meeting in Irene, outside Pretoria, at the weekend and is the first in 2019 .
“For us the lekgotla must include a new orientation because you can’t adopt a manifesto and then pretend that you did not present it. A manifesto is a commitment and a promise so our position is let’s go to the lekgotla and give detail to the content of the manifesto,” said Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla.
Cosatu, the SACP and Sanco are part of the tripartite alliance with the ANC. The lekgotla is a gathering of the governing party and its alliance partners to take stock of urgent priorities and to help to guide the work of ANC officials deployed in government in the year ahead.
The aim of the meeting is to compile a plan of action to put in practice the commitments made in the January 8 statement and the party’s election manifesto.
The meeting was also attended by ANC deployees in the government, including ministers, their deputies and directors-general, among others.
Pamla said the trade union federation would be interested in whether the promises listed in the party's manifesto would be the message that Team SA — led by President Cyril Ramaphosa — would be explored at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
“There’s something worrying though when you consider that in between you have had the so-called Team SA. We are interested to hear what the Davos rhetoric is about ... because it’s intended to misinterpret the manifesto, not interpret it.
Davos rhetoric
“We are not impressed by the rhetoric coming out of Davos after having been made to convince South Africans to fill a stadium for the manifesto in Durban,” added Pamla.
Team SA will leave for the WEF annual meeting on Monday .
The last ANC lekgotla in July 2018 focused mainly on the capacity of the state, economic transformation, ending corruption and education, among others.
According to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, the legkotla is expected to come up with a plan of action to implement the commitments made in the January 8 statement and the party’s 2019 election manifesto.
“Today we are presenting what we were presenting as the ANC — the election manifesto and January 8 statement — so that we chart the way [forward] and move as a united force to grow SA.
“We are going to break into commissions in terms of breaking down the manifesto and ensure that we implement what the president has committed the ANC government to do in the next five years,” said Magashule.
Former presidents Jacob Zuma and Kgalema Motlanthe also attended the meeting.