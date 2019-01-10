Unions fault 'too many exemptions' in new minimum wage laws

Organised labour has critiqued the national minimum wage regulations that have set the conditions for employers’ exemptions from paying the legislated R20 per hour.

The new mininum wage regime, which came into effect on January 1 and has been lauded for being the most progressive labour law policy since democracy, will benefit fewer workers than expected as a result of the exemptions.

More than 6-million workers who currently earn below the R20 hourly rate were earmarked to benefit.

The exemptions detail circumstances under which employers could pay as little as R18 per hour if it is found that they qualify not to pay the full amount.

According to the regulations, employers would have to prove that they cannot afford to pay workers the rate due to insufficient profitability and assets among others before being granted exemptions.

Employers who apply for the exemptions will be required to disclose full financial statements of their businesses for a period of three years to determine whether or not they can be exempt.

Different rules apply to nonprofit organisations.

The regulations signed by labour minister Mildred Oliphant in December also include thresholds below which no exemptions will be granted, including in respect to domestic workers who are already set to earn below the minimum wage.

The Casual Workers Advice Office, which represents contract workers, has described the regulations as a departure from the published drafts in May 2017, saying the final law that was published in December would see a large number of companies allowed to pay a “much lower figure than the R20 rate”.