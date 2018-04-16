POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Annual performance briefings set to dominate Parliament
Parliament is back in session this week after an extended break. Briefings on annual performance plans and strategic plans are set to dominate its work this week.
According to Parliament, it is in for a jam-packed term, which includes questions to the executive, budget votes, the youth Parliament and local government week, which is a project of the National Council of Provinces.
On Tuesday the portfolio committee on labour will receive presentations on the labour bills.
On Wednesday the labour department will appear before the committee.
Also on Wednesday, Eskom briefs the portfolio committee on public enterprises on its annual report and financial statements for the 2016-17 financial year as well as its performance targets for the 2018-19 financial year.
The portfolio committee on higher education will receive a briefing on Wednesday by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme and the Council on Higher Education on their strategic plans for the next five years and their annual performance plans for 2018-19.
Outside Parliament, DA leader Mmusi Maimane will hold a media briefing on Monday to unpack the party’s policy resolutions adopted at its federal congress last week in Tshwane.
The DA adopted far-reaching resolutions at its elective congress, including one on a certificate to exempt the unemployed from the national minimum wage, which is in the process of being implemented.
The hangover from the party’s congress continued, after MP Natasha Mazzone was announced as a deputy federal chairwoman during the week. Her appointment is being challenged by some in the DA, who, according to the Sunday Times, have threatened to take the party to court.
Monday is the deadline for former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini and acting South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Pearl Bhengu to file affidavits to the Constitutional Court motivating why they should not be held personally liable for the recent Sassa debacle and why they should not pay costs out of their own pockets.
Events commemorating the life of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who was buried on Saturday, will continue in various provinces in the coming week.
On Monday ANC veteran and former safety and security minister Sydney Mufamadi will hold a media briefing on recent "public discussions" arising out of a documentary on Madikizela-Mandela’s life.
In a media statement announcing the briefing, the veteran said the documentary had generated discussion in the public and social media and required a response.
The documentary, by Pascale Lamche, alleged that there was a plot to discredit Madikizela-Mandela, using about 40 journalists.
Please sign in or register to comment.