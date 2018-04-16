POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Annual performance briefings set to dominate Parliament

Parliament is back in session this week after an extended break. Briefings on annual performance plans and strategic plans are set to dominate its work this week.

According to Parliament, it is in for a jam-packed term, which includes questions to the executive, budget votes, the youth Parliament and local government week, which is a project of the National Council of Provinces.

On Tuesday the portfolio committee on labour will receive presentations on the labour bills.

On Wednesday the labour department will appear before the committee.

Also on Wednesday, Eskom briefs the portfolio committee on public enterprises on its annual report and financial statements for the 2016-17 financial year as well as its performance targets for the 2018-19 financial year.

The portfolio committee on higher education will receive a briefing on Wednesday by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme and the Council on Higher Education on their strategic plans for the next five years and their annual performance plans for 2018-19.