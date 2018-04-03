Guarantee sought before CPS appeal

Leanne Govindsamy, head of Corruption Watch’s legal team, said the nongovernment organisation was keen to understand CPS’s financial position ahead of any appeal. Govindsamy said that Sassa also needed to engage with CPS on this matter. "We need to get some sort of guarantee that CPS or Net1 [its holding company] will be able to make the payment," said Govindsamy.

A representative for Net1 said it was appealing because it believed that it had a fair chance of success.

"We cannot speculate on how long the process will take or what the outcome will be. CPS will consider its position when the process is complete and will act in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations when the outcome is known," said the representative.

The case relates to payment made by Sassa to CPS in 2014 for the reregistration of social grant beneficiaries.

Corruption Watch argued the payment was irregular as the reregistration had been catered for in the original contract between Sassa and CPS.

Though Sassa initially contested the legal action, in 2017 it withdrew its opposition.

Sassa CEO at the time Thokozani Magwaza told Corruption Watch the officials who had initiated the payment were no longer working for Sassa. Magwaza later told a parliamentary hearing: "There is a legal opinion or advice that says it would be irrational for us to defend something that in our own books is written in such a way that maybe we were not supposed to have done it."

David Lewis, executive director of Corruption Watch, said the case demonstrated the importance of pursuing unlawful transactions that stemmed from irregular procurement processes where public funds had been abused to benefit private interests.

"This court decision sends an important and strong message to state institutions and to suppliers that irregular and fraudulent practices will be met with punitive sanctions and that civil society will not allow irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure to go unchallenged," said Lewis.

