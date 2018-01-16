WATCH: What is Fitch’s take on the Cyril Ramaphosa victory?

ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa is seen as the party’s saving grace.

The agency expects the economy to grow by 1.6% this year. One of the main contributor to sluggish growth has been the political and policy uncertainty, which Fitch says is likely to persist despite Cyril Ramaphosa being voted in as the ANC’s new president.

Markets have been more positive since the ANC’s conference in December.

Jan Friederich, the head of Middle East and Africa sovereign ratings at Fitch, talks to Business Day TV on the line from Hong Kong to discuss what lies ahead for SA.