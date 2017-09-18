Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC in another high court bid over leadership conference

18 September 2017 - 05:55 Khulekani Magubane
Leadership struggles: A KZN high court judgment has invalidated the provincial stucture led by Sihle Zikalala. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
Leadership struggles: A KZN high court judgment has invalidated the provincial stucture led by Sihle Zikalala. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

The ANC is scheduled to hold a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday to chart a way forward on the High Court in Pietermaritzburg’s judgment nullifying the results of the 2015 KwaZulu-Natal conference.

The high court judgment effectively invalidated the provincial structure led by chairman Sihle Zikalala.

In yet another case of ANC v ANC, the High Court in Mthatha will on Thursday hear an application brought by ANC member Badanile Ntamo, who wants the results of the OR Tambo regional conference held in 2015 to be nullified.

OR Tambo in the Eastern Cape is one of the ANC’s largest intraregional blocs, hence the significance of the application.

Ntamo argues in his application that the nomination process for the OR Tambo regional elective conference was marred by irregularities. This comes ahead of the deadline for all pending ANC provincial conferences to be concluded by end-September.

In more court matters, the High Court in Port Elizabeth will on Tuesday hear the United Democratic Movement’s (UDM’s) application to interdict the removal of Mongameli Bobani as Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality deputy mayor. Bobani was removed through a vote of no confidence three weeks ago with support from the Patriotic Alliance. The UDM wants the high court to review and set aside Bobani’s removal.

The ANC in Johannesburg is awaiting a date on which a vote of no confidence in mayor Herman Mashaba will be heard.

The High Court in Pretoria is also due to hear an application by the City of Tshwane to have a contract for the construction and roll-out of a broadband network in the capital city reviewed and set aside.

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga is of the view, backed by audit reports from auditor-general Kimi Makwetu’s office, that the contract was riddled with expenditure irregularities to the tune of more than R2bn.

The project was punted by former Tshwane mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa during his term in office and would have served as one of his main legacy projects.

Mangaung Municipality will this week start work on investigating why its city hall was set alight, as well as inspect the building in preparation for repairs.

The Freedom Front Plus blamed mayor Olly Mlamleli for the fire, as she had allegedly failed to show up for a meeting with unions representing municipal workers.

