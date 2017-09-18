POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC in another high court bid over leadership conference

The ANC is scheduled to hold a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday to chart a way forward on the High Court in Pietermaritzburg’s judgment nullifying the results of the 2015 KwaZulu-Natal conference.

The high court judgment effectively invalidated the provincial structure led by chairman Sihle Zikalala.

In yet another case of ANC v ANC, the High Court in Mthatha will on Thursday hear an application brought by ANC member Badanile Ntamo, who wants the results of the OR Tambo regional conference held in 2015 to be nullified.

OR Tambo in the Eastern Cape is one of the ANC’s largest intraregional blocs, hence the significance of the application.

Ntamo argues in his application that the nomination process for the OR Tambo regional elective conference was marred by irregularities. This comes ahead of the deadline for all pending ANC provincial conferences to be concluded by end-September.