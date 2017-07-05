ANC proposes direct election of party leaders
The ANC wants to reform its electoral system to give its rank and file the power to elect leaders of the party.
In the organisational renewal commission at the ANC policy conference, delegates proposed that branches should be canvassed to consider an alternative method to its current electoral college system.
The party is seeking to close the gap between ANC leaders and its members on the ground, with members expressing their discontent that leaders are too detached from the party’s base.
ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Febe Potgieter Gqubule said the reforms were also intended to circumvent the influence of factions on voting processes.
"Instead of having elections in the form of electoral colleges of 2,500 or 3,000 delegates from branches electing a leader on behalf of a million members, you should introduce a system where every member in good standing has the right to vote, for the NEC, PEC [provincial executive committee] or regional executive committee," she said.
The party would be emulating other political formations across the world, which have primaries and other stages of elections before leaders are elected to high office.
Potgieter Gqubule said SA had the technology to make this happen, and while the party did not intend to implement the reforms in time for the elective conference in December, it was hoped that branches would stamp it as ANC policy and move for a change of its constitution.
Members of the media also heard back on Wednesday from the social transformation commission, chaired by Lindiwe Sisulu, which has proposed an extension of the welfare grant for orphans to the age of 21.
Currently the grant is cut off when they turn 18.
Sisulu could not answer where in the fiscus the money would come from, but said it was a question of watching people starve if nothing was done to provide relief for the households that are mostly child-headed.
The party said it would also push for the provision of sanitary towels for underprivileged students, a move many campaigners would welcome in light of the developmental challenge faced by girls who cannot afford sanitary towels.
It is estimated that poor girls miss up to 12 weeks of school because they are menstruating.
