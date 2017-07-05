ANC proposes direct election of party leaders

The ANC wants to reform its electoral system to give its rank and file the power to elect leaders of the party.

In the organisational renewal commission at the ANC policy conference, delegates proposed that branches should be canvassed to consider an alternative method to its current electoral college system.

The party is seeking to close the gap between ANC leaders and its members on the ground, with members expressing their discontent that leaders are too detached from the party’s base.

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Febe Potgieter Gqubule said the reforms were also intended to circumvent the influence of factions on voting processes.

"Instead of having elections in the form of electoral colleges of 2,500 or 3,000 delegates from branches electing a leader on behalf of a million members, you should introduce a system where every member in good standing has the right to vote, for the NEC, PEC [provincial executive committee] or regional executive committee," she said.

The party would be emulating other political formations across the world, which have primaries and other stages of elections before leaders are elected to high office.