ANC keeps opposing land proposals on the table

05 July 2017 - 15:12 Genevieve Quintal
ANC economic policy head Enoch Godongwana. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Two different proposals — to change the Constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation; or to stick with the current legislation but speed up expropriation — are still on the table following the ANC’s national policy conference.

The redistribution of land was discussed during the commissions on economic transformation, and was seen to be a proxy battle between factions in the ANC.

Economic transformation subcommittee head Enoch Godongwana said both proposals would be taken back to branches for discussion.

A final decision would be taken at the ANC’s national conference in December.

He said there was a general consensus that "quick measures" had to be put in place to redistribute land quickly.

"We also talked about measures to give effect to that. In part, one of the things we must do is speed up redistribution," he said.

The ANC was divided over how land should be expropriated.

Some provinces were calling for the Constitution to be amended to allow expropriation without compensation. Others believed provisions in the Constitution were sufficient and just needed to be sped up.

