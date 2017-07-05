ANC keeps opposing land proposals on the table

Two different proposals — to change the Constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation; or to stick with the current legislation but speed up expropriation — are still on the table following the ANC’s national policy conference.

The redistribution of land was discussed during the commissions on economic transformation, and was seen to be a proxy battle between factions in the ANC.

Economic transformation subcommittee head Enoch Godongwana said both proposals would be taken back to branches for discussion.