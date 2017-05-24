Politics

KZN ward councillor gunned down, MEC claims a ‘security crisis’

24 May 2017 - 13:11 Staff Writer
Crime scene. Picture: THE HERALD
An ANC ward councilor has been killed in Umzimkhulu in southern KwaZulu-Natal‚ just a month after the murder of the municipality’s speaker.

Umzimkhulu municipality councillor Mduduzi Shibase was gunned down on Tuesday night‚ exactly a month after speaker and ANC deputy secretary in the Harry Gwala region‚ Khaya Thobela‚ was shot dead.

ANC spokesman Mdumiseni Ntuli called on transport‚ community safety and liaison MEC, Mxolisi Kaunda, to urgently intervene in the security crisis faced by councillors in the province "as it is clear there is a systematic way of eliminating ANC leaders".

He said Shibase‚ killed while arriving at his homestead in Gugwini in ward 14‚ grew up in the ranks of the ANC Youth League. He was a councillor and a qualified teacher. "The ANC calls on the people of Umzimkhulu to be calm and report incidents of violence to the police so that perpetrators of these heinous crimes will be brought to book. The ANC wishes to place on record that these gruesome killings will not deter it‚" said Ntuli.

Political assassinations show no sign of letting up in KwaZulu-Natal

A total of 35 people have been killed in KZN since the run-up to 2016’s municipal elections, the vast majority of whom were members and leaders of ...
Politics
28 days ago

Mchunu pushes for action on KZN political killings

Commission of inquiry urged to start work as soon as possible
Politics
2 months ago

JONNY STEINBERG: Violence slips under radar in endgame

'Who has the power and the authority to lead frightened people into the spotlight and assure them that they are safe?'
Opinion
12 days ago

On Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for co-operative governance Nomusa Dube-Ncube condemned Shibase’s killing. "It is with outrage that we react to the killing of yet another elected public representative in our local government. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family‚" Dube-Ncube said in a statement.

"We urge the law enforcement agencies to investigate this murder with speed and apprehend those responsible without delay. We also urge the local community to remain calm as this investigation unfolds."

Shibase’s murder follows a string of other killings of officials in KwaZulu-Natal. A former ward councillor‚ Khayelihle Mgcwaba‚ was shot dead last week at his house in the Machunwini area. Assailants entered the house and shot him dead. His wife and two suspected accomplices were arrested and charged with murder.

