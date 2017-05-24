An ANC ward councilor has been killed in Umzimkhulu in southern KwaZulu-Natal‚ just a month after the murder of the municipality’s speaker.

Umzimkhulu municipality councillor Mduduzi Shibase was gunned down on Tuesday night‚ exactly a month after speaker and ANC deputy secretary in the Harry Gwala region‚ Khaya Thobela‚ was shot dead.

ANC spokesman Mdumiseni Ntuli called on transport‚ community safety and liaison MEC, Mxolisi Kaunda, to urgently intervene in the security crisis faced by councillors in the province "as it is clear there is a systematic way of eliminating ANC leaders".

He said Shibase‚ killed while arriving at his homestead in Gugwini in ward 14‚ grew up in the ranks of the ANC Youth League. He was a councillor and a qualified teacher. "The ANC calls on the people of Umzimkhulu to be calm and report incidents of violence to the police so that perpetrators of these heinous crimes will be brought to book. The ANC wishes to place on record that these gruesome killings will not deter it‚" said Ntuli.