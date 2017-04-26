Political assassinations show no sign of letting up in KwaZulu-Natal

There is no let-up in political assassinations in KwaZulu-Natal, with one more political leader gunned down last Thursday.

The death of Khaya Thobela in hospital on Sunday brings to 35 the number of deaths since the run-up to 2016’s municipal elections. The vast majority of these are members and leaders of the ANC in the province.

Thobela was the speaker of the Umzimkhulu Municipality and deputy secretary of the ANC in the Harry Gwala region.

The high death toll forced KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu to set up of a commission of inquiry into political killings, headed by advocate Marumo Moerane.

The commission has had a few sessions where witnesses were invited to come forward and give evidence relating to any political murders they knew about.

Ndabe Sibiya, spokesperson for Mchunu, said the commission was doing a good job and was continuing to hold hearings. He said the premier is worried about the continued politically related killings in the province.

The fresh wave of assassinations in the province has been linked to factional fights in the ANC and was expected to continue as tension rose ahead of the party’s elective conference in December.

Thobela was the third senior ranking ANC official to be gunned down in the past two months.

In March, Thandazile Phoswa, deputy mayor in Richmond local municipality, was shot at in her home. A few weeks earlier, the municipality’s municipal manager, Sbusiso Sithole, was ambushed by unknown gunmen and shot dead while on duty.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said a suspect in Thobela’s murder was apprehended while attempting to leave the province by taxi on Sunday, and was found with an unlicensed firearm with no ammunition.

Sifiso Kunene, a political analyst with the Centre for Participatory Democracy, said there was no doubt that the killings of political leaders in the province had something to do with the simmering tension and divisions within the ruling party.

Thobela "was touted as a candidate for the position regional secretary by one of the two warring factions in the elective conference that will be held very soon. Now he has been bumped out of contention", Kunene said.

He also said he doubted that Moerane’s commission would stop the killings. "I think the ruling party leaders need to seat down among themselves and find a solution to the killings."

Mary de Haas, of the KwaZulu-Natal Peace Monitor, is among those that have testified at the commission. She says the political hits in the province since the beginning of 2016 have not included those killed in Durban’s Glebelands Hostel, where a war between warring ANC factions has claimed dozens of lives in the past two years.

De Haas said: "Corruption is rife in local government and therefore people want to get into positions so that they can influence the awarding of tenders to their friends, family or business associate. There was a hike in violence against councillor candidates precisely for this reason.

"Another factor fuelling the political murders in KwaZulu-Natal is that the law-enforcement agencies are dysfunctional and/or unstable. The perpetrators of these killings know that they can literally get away with murder. They see the police commissioner come and tomorrow she is suspended.

"There is a total instability and the criminals are having a field day. The poor police force is leaderless and its members are demoralised," De Haas said.

De Haas was referring to infighting and tension between law-enforcement authorities, including the drawn-out suspension of national police commissioner Riah Phiyega, and more recently, the head of the Hawks, Berning Ntlemeza.

KwaZulu-Natal also has a acting provincial police commissioner, Maj-Gen Bheki Langa, who took over from Mmamonnye Ngobeni.

The ANC said there was no solid proof that divisions in the province were responsible for the deaths of its officials. Provincial spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli said the party was concerned about losing leaders of a high calibre.

Thobela was a "judicious leader who served with great diligent and commitment in the Umzimkhulu local municipality as the speaker", Ntuli said.

"His murder is a serious set-back and a grievous loss to the movement as he always respected the ANC and was forever willing and ready to be deployed everywhere to serve the masses of our people," says Ntuli.