LETTER: A symbolic attack by Iran?

17 April 2024 - 16:51
An antimissile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, April 14 2024. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN
An antimissile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, April 14 2024. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

The huge but ineffective attack by Iran on Israel on April 13 raises a number of interesting questions (“US says it won’t take part in retaliation”, April 14).

Iran must have known that its low and slow drones and cruise missiles would get knocked down by the Iron Dome defence system and fighter jets. So, was this a pre-planned symbolic attack, or has Iran shown the weakness of its armoury by mistake?

Perhaps it was hoping the Israelis would run out of “bullets”, or since those “bullets” cost $30,000 a pop, maybe the idea was to bankrupt the enemy. US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continue their political wrestling match without any sign of who might win.

Israel has forced the US to come to its defence in a fight, while it is adamant it won’t help in an attack. The political backchat and arm twisting must be epic. The big question of course is whether Israel can be restrained from starting a larger conflict.

It is probably even money, but my mother told me never to gamble.

Bernard Benson
Parklands 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

How severe will Israel’s reprisal attack on Iran be?

A geopolitical expert says full-on conflict will disrupt 30% of global oil supply
1 day ago

Crew of ship seized by Iran safe, operator MSC says

Discussions are in progress to secure the release of 25 crew members of the MSC Aries
5 hours ago

Timeline: Iran launches direct attack on Israel

Israeli military says it shot down almost all of 300 drones and missiles launched by Iran, which releases video of the attack
3 days ago

Israeli war cabinet delays third meeting on Iran’s attack

Israel’s war cabinet to meet on Wednesday as Western allies weigh swift new sanctions against Tehran
1 day ago
