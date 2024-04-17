Iran must have known that its low and slow drones and cruise missiles would get knocked down by the Iron Dome defence system and fighter jets. So, was this a pre-planned symbolic attack, or has Iran shown the weakness of its armoury by mistake?
LETTER: A symbolic attack by Iran?
The huge but ineffective attack by Iran on Israel on April 13 raises a number of interesting questions (“US says it won’t take part in retaliation”, April 14).
Iran must have known that its low and slow drones and cruise missiles would get knocked down by the Iron Dome defence system and fighter jets. So, was this a pre-planned symbolic attack, or has Iran shown the weakness of its armoury by mistake?
Perhaps it was hoping the Israelis would run out of “bullets”, or since those “bullets” cost $30,000 a pop, maybe the idea was to bankrupt the enemy. US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continue their political wrestling match without any sign of who might win.
Israel has forced the US to come to its defence in a fight, while it is adamant it won’t help in an attack. The political backchat and arm twisting must be epic. The big question of course is whether Israel can be restrained from starting a larger conflict.
It is probably even money, but my mother told me never to gamble.
Bernard Benson
Parklands
