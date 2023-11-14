LETTER: A land of criminals

The participants in the recent National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council symposium must have felt as if they were pushing a large boulder up a large hill especially when Mr Phala Phala himself, President Cyril Ramaphosa, gave them a pep talk (“ANC’s moves against graft are a joke”, November 12).
Corruption scandals are raining down at all levels of the government like confetti, despite the so-called turnaround strategy, which seems rather like turning 360 degrees and keeping on trucking. Meanwhile, the police, the law and the courts are in as big a mess. The Senzo Meyiwa trial grinds on nine years after his death.
An acting CEO of Transnet is awaiting trial for stealing thousands of tonnes of railway lines four years ago. An ANC official whose job is to check political candidates’ credentials has been attacked three times. A minister and her bodyguards were robbed on the N3 highway when her car broke down. A tourist was shot dead recently in Cape Town after taking a wrong turn into Nyanga township.
Two plaintiffs bringing a case against the police for mistreatment were shot dead outside the Randburg magistrate’s court just last week. I wonder who did it, and whether this was a message to those prosecuting Paul Mashatile’s goon squad in the same court?
Bernard Benson Parklands
