Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A land of criminals

Ramaphosa's pep talk to anticorruption forum rings hollow

14 November 2023 - 18:04
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

The participants in the recent National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council symposium must have felt as if they were pushing a large boulder up a large hill especially when Mr Phala Phala himself, President Cyril Ramaphosa, gave them a pep talk (“ANC’s moves against graft are a joke”, November 12).

Corruption scandals are raining down at all levels of the government like confetti, despite the so-called turnaround strategy, which seems rather like turning 360 degrees and keeping on trucking. Meanwhile, the police, the law and the courts are in as big a mess. The Senzo Meyiwa trial grinds on nine years after his death.

An acting CEO of Transnet is awaiting trial for stealing thousands of tonnes of railway lines four years ago. An ANC official whose job is to check political candidates’ credentials has been attacked three times. A minister and her bodyguards were robbed on the N3 highway when her car broke down. A tourist was shot dead recently in Cape Town after taking a wrong turn into Nyanga township.

Two plaintiffs bringing a case against the police for mistreatment were shot dead outside the Randburg magistrate’s court just last week. I wonder who did it, and whether this was a message to those prosecuting Paul Mashatile’s goon squad in the same court? 

Bernard Benson
Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

MICHAEL AVERY: Too many comrades at stake for integrity commission to be formed

We’ve already seen the ANC scupper investigations that could expose its leaders
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: ANC’s moves against graft are a joke

Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech at the anti-corruption symposium was underwhelming
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Ethical crisis and graft

Ramaphosa should acknowledge stealing was the exception, not the norm, among top officials in the pre-1994 government
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Anti-graft guarantees

Sanral wants private sector funding, but it should first provide guarantees of improved financial management
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
PRAVIN GORDHAN: Battery storage system shows SA ...
Opinion
2.
TOM EATON: Middle-aged millionaires ain’t cutting ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GLEN SEGELL: Israel at war — double standards, no ...
Opinion
4.
NEIL MANTHORP: Bat first, bat big and strike early
Opinion / Columnists
5.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Turning trash into a green ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Teams fighting illegal mining are showing results, says Cyril Ramaphosa

National

Zondo says disbanding Scorpions was the ‘worst decision ever’

National

Pay whistle-blowers, Zondo urges government

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.