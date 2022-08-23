×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: An assault on integrity

Judge John Hlophe’s suspension is an urgent necessity, given the severity of the charges levelled against him

23 August 2022 - 12:05
John Hlophe. Picture: MOHAU MOFOKENG
John Hlophe. Picture: MOHAU MOFOKENG

Last week judge John Hlophe filed the latest in a long line of cases related to his possible impeachment. He is asking the Johannesburg High Court to set aside the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC’s) recommendation that President Cyril Ramaphosa suspend him pending the National Assembly’s decision on his fate.

In his affidavit Hlophe makes far-reaching allegations not only concerning Freedom Under Law (FUL) and its chairperson, but also aimed at the members of the JSC. FUL is said to have conspired with others and carried out “an insidious effort to usurp the power of the JSC, and possibly other constitutional institutions”, while “the JSC seems to have ultimately succumbed to these extra-legal and factional pressures” and “should not allow itself to be the incubator of illegality and political campaigns”.

FUL will in its response to the application deal appropriately with this assault on its integrity, as well as that of the members of the JSC. It maintains that Hlophe’s suspension is an urgent necessity, demanded not only by the Constitutional Court case but also by the charges of gross misconduct levelled against him by his deputy judge president more than two-and-a-half years ago.

Judith February, Executive director, Freedom Under Law

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Judicial conduct committee orders Kriegler to retract statement on Hlophe

The judicial conduct committee has ordered retired ConCourt justice Johann Kriegler to retract a statement made in March last year that Western Cape ...
National
3 weeks ago

Hlophe ‘contemplating’ court action against JSC

In a letter to the JSC, he demands reasons for its decision to recommend his suspension.
National
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Winde is showing other ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: A colonial bubble of robber barons
Opinion / Letters
3.
TOM EATON: You can have your pea sausage and eat ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Cash-flush Prosus keeps capital ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
CARTOON: High-flying profligacy
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.