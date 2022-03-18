LETTER: The calibre of ANC leaders

With the current calibre of ANC leaders no need to wonder why the party and government are in such a shambolic state. I refer to a recent radio interview with former public service & administration minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi.

Ramathlodi, who is still a senior member of the ANC national executive committee, explained why government is in such a mess — inter alia, because whites still dominate the economy and the constitution prevents the governing party from governing effectively.

Aghast, the interviewer asked why, after 28 years in power, Ramatlhodi and his colleagues have been unable to change this state of affairs. The former minister stuck to his guns and insisted that no matter which party had been governing the constitution would have been a stumbling block.

More than a quarter century at the coal face and he has the temerity to blame 7% of the country’s population and our world class constitution for his government’s monumental failures!

Then we have our “esteemed” president addressing an audience last week and gushing about his “positive” phone conversation with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, discussing their mutual chumminess and future co-operation while the latter annihilates the comparatively defenceless population of a neighbouring state.

Shame on him. He is not my president.

John Perry

Hartbeespoort

