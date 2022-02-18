Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Government’s localisation drive — what could go wrong?

There’s no space for SMMEs and the concept of competitive advantage in manufacturing neither appreciated nor understood

18 February 2022 - 15:00 Nick Steen
President Cyril Ramaphosa Picture: REUTERS /MIKE HUTCHINGS

Donald MacKay’s coffee machine parody refers (“Smell that coffee: a master plan for localising failure”, February 17).

What is notable with government’s whole master plan/localisation drive is that actual measurement of net employment growth (jobs created less jobs lost due to the initiative) does not feature. Plans are proudly rolled out, with commitments trumpeted and the (estimated) jobs created quoted as if it’s a certainty.

In reality existing (large) businesses, both retail and manufacturing, cozy up to government in what is actually a protectionist cocoon. There’s no space for SMMEs, the impact of online retailing is ignored, and the concept of competitive advantage in manufacturing neither appreciated nor understood.

What could go wrong?

Nick Steen 

Via BusinessLIVE

