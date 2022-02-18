LETTER: Government’s localisation drive — what could go wrong?

Donald MacKay’s coffee machine parody refers (“Smell that coffee: a master plan for localising failure”, February 17).

What is notable with government’s whole master plan/localisation drive is that actual measurement of net employment growth (jobs created less jobs lost due to the initiative) does not feature. Plans are proudly rolled out, with commitments trumpeted and the (estimated) jobs created quoted as if it’s a certainty.

In reality existing (large) businesses, both retail and manufacturing, cozy up to government in what is actually a protectionist cocoon. There’s no space for SMMEs, the impact of online retailing is ignored, and the concept of competitive advantage in manufacturing neither appreciated nor understood.

What could go wrong?

Nick Steen

Via BusinessLIVE

