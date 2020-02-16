LETTER: No identity politics

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane’s claimed victimhood is not convincing (“No desire to kiss bully DA”, February 14).

No-one is demonising, attempting to muzzle or lynch him, but robust debate has obviously hurt his feelings. I apologise if that was the effect. It was not intended. My argument is simply that identity politics is dangerous. We don’t need to look at Northern Ireland, Rwanda, India and Pakistan or Nazi Germany as we have our own horrid example from the apartheid years.

I too am locked into what is in my case a white skin. But I don’t believe it is a proxy for my character or attitude, as these are things I can change, unlike my skin colour. Focusing on skin colour or culture creates and reinforces barriers we so desperately need to break down and remove in our country.

Let us rather embrace our common South Africanism and welcome the joy that comes when, for example, we celebrate the success of our sports teams that include all South Africans and skin colour or culture is irrelevant.

I submit that we need to consciously suppress our desire for identity politics, as difficult as it is in SA with our history, because unlike skin colour we can choose our prejudices. Let us choose to be inclusive.

I choose which political party to support based purely on its manifesto and performance. I will support and vote for the DA if the statement of values recommended by Gwen Ngwenya is accepted.

I believe that if the DA accepts this statement at its next conference it will be the only party that has made a sincere (and brave) attempt to put identity politics aside in a country where such politics has played an enormous and destructive role in the past.

Bill Haslam

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.