LETTER: Unions should build rather than destroy

I agree with the idea that sometimes trade unions, led by those who have nothing to lose but their popularity, are obsessed with showing their strength, even when it is not necessary.

Unions should be seen to be assisting rather than worsening situations. It is time for them to sympathise with the government on the present state of all the state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Unions should be seen to be building rather than destroying.

The recent strike at SAA was unacceptable. It did not produce any betterment for employees, instead causing the carrier to sink even further. I am a union member myself, but I don’t condone leaders who mislead just because they want to be seen to be working.

Nthuseni Munyai

