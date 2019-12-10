Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unions should build rather than destroy

Labour leaders need to help the government improve the plight of state-owned enterprises

10 December 2019 - 17:12
South African Municipal Workers Union members stage a protest. Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES
South African Municipal Workers Union members stage a protest. Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES

I agree with the idea that sometimes trade unions, led by those who have nothing to lose but their popularity, are obsessed with showing their strength, even when it is not necessary.

Unions should be seen to be assisting rather than worsening situations. It is time for them to sympathise with the government on the present state of all the state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Unions should be seen to be building rather than destroying.

The recent strike at SAA was unacceptable. It did not produce any betterment for employees, instead causing the carrier to sink even further. I am a union member myself, but I don’t condone leaders who mislead just because they want to be seen to be working.

Nthuseni Munyai
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Look to example of unions when creating coalitions

Union coalitions last much longer than political coalitions, and political parties can learn from unions’ 10-point plan for successful coalitions, ...
Opinion
5 days ago

Don’t blame the unions for SAA’s demise, blame the executive

SAA’s battle for existence lies with consecutive boards, their executive and senior management teams, and the government, writes Simon Mantell
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: SAA beyond reach of unions

Unions want a say in rescuing the airline after their strike put the final nail into its coffin
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Pravin Gordhan the comrade whisperer
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: Stage 6 and counting: the Gwede ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
3.
LETTER: Dlamini-Zuma would not have been a puppet
Opinion / Letters
4.
CAROL PATON: The fatal flaw in state companies ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket SA’s Nenzani is having his ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Stand up to unions’ blackmail at Eskom and SAA

Opinion / Letters

Unions rebuff claims that strike deepened SAA’s financial woes

National

Solidarity takes credit for SAA’s business rescue decision

National / Labour

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.