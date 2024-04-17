KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Flames of cyberattacks in SA hottest in Africa
A hit on the International Trade Administration Commission of SA this week is the latest in a litany
17 April 2024 - 05:00
News of a cyberattack on the International Trade Administration Commission of SA (Itac) hit the digital papers earlier this week. Itac issued a statement to staff and partners on Monday, confirming a breach and ransomware incident in January.
The attack reportedly caused employees to be locked out of systems temporarily, and now the personal identifiable information submitted to Itac by stakeholders inside and outside the organisation may be compromised. The organisation said it had reported the breach to the Information Regulator...
