ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: In war we reach for a present stripped of history with a future out of reach One of the sides in the assault on Gaza would insist the conflict started on October 7 2023, and another that it began in 1948

The current war on Gaza has caused what may turn out to be a fundamental and probably generational split in global society, inasmuch as we may believe in a society that transcends national identities and peculiarities.

Almost everyone has an opinion on the war, and there are at least the following prominent “sides”, resting on the beliefs that:..