WANDILE SIHLOBO: Agriculture’s health and sustainability must be a priority
Semi-arid SA’s encouraging track record in embracing science means it should invest even more resources in science today
As an export-orientated agricultural sector, SA must always pay attention to global developments and risks that could undercut its competitiveness in the world market. Several environmental, social and political risks undoubtedly remain top of mind for farmers and agribusiness leaders.
But one issue that does not always get full appreciation is the contribution of the agricultural input providers — various agrochemicals and seed breeding. The lack of public focus mainly stems from the fact that consumers and policymakers primarily monitor the end products: the harvest size and, in animals, the health and expansion of herds...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.