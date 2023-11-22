JOHN DLUDLU: Failed experiment of nine provinces should be canned
The project, which was supposed to also deal with spatial and racial inequalities, has misfired
22 November 2023 - 05:00
There is an intermittent discussion about moving parliament from Cape Town to Pretoria — or somewhere else in Gauteng — to cut costs. The discussion always quickly fizzles out before it goes anywhere.
Now that the government appears in desperate need of ideas to cut costs, it is worth considering such radical ideas, including scrapping provincial administrations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.