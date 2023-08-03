STEVEN KUO: Brics should be seen as a route to growth and opportunity
SA has some power to leverage more investment and access to markets for its exports
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade, they say. It appears SA has a lot of lemons. I applaud the opinion piece (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/2023-08-01-justin-chadwick-brics-summit-a-chance-to-promote-sas-citrus-exports/) of Justin Chadwick, the CEO of the Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa, published by Business Day on Monday. He argues that as our traditional market in Europe tightens regulations, it is crucial that SA’s government and businesses work together to focus on the Brics market.
The success story Chadwick used to illustrate his point is the signing of the revised lemon protocol in 2021 between SA and China. This protocol will result in increased production by 175,000 tonnes by 2024, resulting in revenue of R325m and 800 new jobs in the lemon sector. SA needs more trade agreements like this. Not only with China, but India, Brazil and Russia are also untapped markets with immense potential...
