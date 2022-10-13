×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

ANTON HARBER: Book about farm murders actually about the media

Reporting some kinds of murder more than others skews our perceptions of what is going on

BL Premium
13 October 2022 - 14:10 Anton Harber

Some of the best books about the media are not about the media. While dealing with different topics, they probe the central institution of our world.

A good example is Tina Brown’s Diana, which gives insight from a leading journalist — the former editor of the New Yorker — into the role her profession played in creating and destroying this 20th-century royal character...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.