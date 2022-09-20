The impasse over a revival of the Iran nuclear deal is keeping Iran’s exports from fully returning to the market
Mirroring the Weimar Republic, SA hasn’t had a stable, expansive financial system for more than a decade
Constitutional court strikes down section of Executive Ethics Code that does not require members of a party’s executive to declare the donations they get for party campaigns
The move comes amid a growing road-safety push in the country after a local business tycoon died in a crash involving his private car
Despite confidence levels being maintained, consumers are under pressure
BLSA and Busa want phase two carbon tax increases scrapped and tax allowances system continued to 2030
Comments by Dmitry Medvedev, chairperson of country’s Security Council, indicates Russia plans to press ahead with plans to incorporate Luhansk and Donetsk
England manager Gareth Southgate’s hope is that Sterling and Kane in attack will provide enough firepower
With no bad wines at the Nedbank Cape Winemakers Guild auction, the only filter you need is the depth of your pockets
The global growth outlook continues to deteriorate, and concern about global recession mount with rising pressure in the global economy. In the US, stubbornly high inflation has kept the Federal Reserve on the defensive. The market now expects the Fed to raise the federal funds rate by at least another 200 basis points, inclusive of the 75 bps expected this week.
US growth forecasts continue to lose steam after the economy registered two quarters of economic reversals. Higher US rates imply higher rates elsewhere. Arguably, the US economy could use higher rates, but most other economies are not strong enough to digest tighter monetary policy. However, the stronger US dollar will push these hikes out to the rest of the world...
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Policymakers cannot avert global recession
IMF says that 30% of emerging economies and 60% of low-income countries are in or at risk of debt distress
