×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

GRACELIN BASKARAN: Solar tax could help SA see the light

BL Premium
31 August 2022 - 14:33 Gracelin Baskaran

There’s a powerful opportunity before us. As mining groups scramble to build renewable energy capacity, effective policymaking and taxation can leverage this shift to finance a just energy transition.

In an effort to reduce reliance on a fractured energy system, mining companies became the first movers after the threshold for new embedded generation projects was increased from 1MW to 100MW. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.