Traders consider the prospect of reduced Opec+ output and the resumption of sanctioned Iranian supplies
The ANC and EFF favour state intervention, the others tout free market capitalism
Judge Edwin Molahlehi says AfriForum failed to show that the song incited violence
EFF leader Julius Malema says DA 'will pay' for sidelining the party
Tile manufacturer watches for cost jump that could hit affordability
PPI rises to highest level since the series began in 2013 and recorded its eighth consecutive month of double-digit readings
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
However, critics say this does not do enough to help borrowers with larger balances, such as many black Americans
Prize money moves to keep top pros while excluding those in the Saudi series
New reads by one of SA’s finest writers, Mark Winkler, debut novelist Onke Mazibuko and writer and professor Bronwyn Law-Viljoen
I had cause this week to look back at an old SA newspaper from the 1970s, when newspapers were at their financial peak. I was struck by the wide range of news that was covered routinely by a standard newsroom.
Certainly, our newspapers of that period had their prejudices and blind spots. I don’t want to idealise them, as they reflected the racial politics of the time. But they had reporters in all levels of the courts, the city council, provincial legislatures as well as the national. They had dedicated reporters for crime, education, labour, health and other important areas. They had correspondents all over the place, and in at least three cities in the northern hemisphere. They gave a lot more space than newspapers do now to international, entertainment, sport and business news. They had a page of readers’ letters...
ANTON HARBER: Some gains, but much lost in switch to digital news
