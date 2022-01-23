Opinion / Columnists BADGER MICHAEL AVERY: If ever you need a flagship project, Mr President, this is it SA could develop a local industry around exporting green primary iron B L Premium

Dear Mr President,

I’m sure you have your hands full, what with delinquent cabinet ministers sounding the starting gun on the ANC’s internal leadership race. Dealing with the first volume of the Zondo commission’s report on state capture is probably on the back burner, at least until all three volumes have been released...