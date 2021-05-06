CHRIS THURMAN: The kids might have it, but will they make it?
The Ndlovu Youth Choir’s success was inevitable, but most young artists end up abandoning their dreams, writes Chris Thurman
06 May 2021 - 14:16
Remember 2019, when we thought things were really bad? Are things worse now? Better? Perhaps the lesson we can extract from such confusion is that things are never as bad as we think they are.
Still, cast your mind back to pre-Covid-19 SA. The consensus was that we were a nation in desperate need of things to celebrate. November brought the euphoria of Siya Kolisi’s Springboks winning the Rugby World Cup. Months before that, however, the feel-good life raft to which we clung was the Ndlovu Youth Choir taking America’s Got Talent by storm. ..
