Asia’s obsession with food should not be a taboo for discussion

At a recent doctor’s visit, my endocrinologist admonished me for gaining 0.9kg. “You’re not obese” — I’m not even close — “but it’s something to watch”, he told me.

I left the appointment equal parts indignant and unsure. It wasn’t the first time I’d encountered this level of frankness about my body or appearance since moving to Asia. When I was pregnant in Hong Kong, my Chinese teacher confirmed that I must be having a boy. “Boys give mothers beauty, girls take it away,” she said. Years later, my property agent in Singapore was relieved to hear I was pregnant with my second child: “I thought you were just getting fat!”

This hyperattentiveness to appearances comes alongside a cultural love affair with food. Singaporeans often joke that they start planning lunch as soon as breakfast is over, and “Have you eaten?” is a standard way of saying hello. As one put it, the aunties urging you to eat more are the first ones to tell you you’re fat.

Such competing social messages would be difficult to balance in the best of times. Add the isolation and anxiety of the Covid-19 era, and it’s little wonder that eating disorders are a rising concern. Yet these conditions are still poorly understood, and people who suffer often believe they don’t need help, which makes diagnosis and proper treatment elusive. Despite all the straight-talk about beauty, conversations about eating disorders, and mental health in general, remain taboo in many parts of Asia. In this moment of ultimate social disconnection, such gaps can become a matter of life or death.

For decades, the medical community believed that eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia were phenomena affecting primarily white, wealthy, educated young women. The global spread was viewed as an unfortunate consequence of westernisation, the commercial assault of McDonald’s French fries wrapped up with the cultural assault of Kate Moss.