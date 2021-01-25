Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: If your mask slips, hug the police to keep your good standing Premier breaks new ground in practising the ANC art of covering up crimes and misdemeanours BL PREMIUM

On Sunday, as Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane swanned about maskless at the funeral of Jackson Mthembu, a widely respected and admired man whose life had been cut far too short by Covid-19, many people got justifiably angry.

We are a nation saturated with and nauseated by the hypocrisy of the ANC, and as Mtsweni-Tsipane tried to perform a rather stiff and unconvincing two-handed salute, like a knackered Eva Peron impersonator working the end of a rain-soaked pier in an irrelevant backwater, social media began to seethe with demands that she be arrested, with many alluding to Bheki Cele’s chest-thumping claim about arresting 7,000 people for not wearing masks...