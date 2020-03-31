Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Putting the global public good first is in the best interests of all Leaders need to look beyond national jurisdictions as the pandemic transcends territorial boundaries BL PREMIUM

The international community, such as it is, has finally turned to handling the Covid-19 pandemic as a global crisis, given that it transcends territorial boundaries. This is a necessary step, but it faces a single enormous problem: closing the “jurisdictional gap”.

Last week, on March 26, the Group of Twenty (G-20) countries met to discuss the pandemic, and leaders agreed to take all necessary measures to contain it and to protect people.