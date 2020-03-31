ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Putting the global public good first is in the best interests of all
Leaders need to look beyond national jurisdictions as the pandemic transcends territorial boundaries
31 March 2020 - 18:03
The international community, such as it is, has finally turned to handling the Covid-19 pandemic as a global crisis, given that it transcends territorial boundaries. This is a necessary step, but it faces a single enormous problem: closing the “jurisdictional gap”.
Last week, on March 26, the Group of Twenty (G-20) countries met to discuss the pandemic, and leaders agreed to take all necessary measures to contain it and to protect people.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now