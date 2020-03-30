Why some countries are keeping their schools open

Singapore/Sydney — As the coronavirus has made its way around the world, more than 160 countries have closed schools. Nearly 90% of the world’s student population is now out of class.

In Singapore, Australia, Sweden and Taiwan — and a few states in the US — school is still in.

That policy decision is becoming harder to justify by the day. Singapore recently reported a pair of coronavirus clusters linked to government-sponsored preschools. Australian teachers are considering a strike. Normally strict attendance rules have been relaxed, with some leaders encouraging parents to keep their children home as part of wider virus containment efforts, even if the schools are open.

In defence of keeping schools open, officials in the few holdouts say they can contain the outbreak without taking a radical action that, they fear, could do more harm than good. They cite early medical research that children are not as affected by the virus and concern about the stresses of having children at home for working parents already facing deep economic uncertainty.

After Singapore’s recent school-based outbreaks, the city-state agreed to move to a four-day school week, but Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong appeared to rule out a nationwide shutdown.

“I think we should look at schools as individual schools rather than one whole system,” he said. “We confine and we rub out that cluster, but it does not mean that I must shut the whole system down.”